Training knight to join battle re-enactment

A woman from Battle is preparing to emulate the Normans this weekend as part of English Heritage’s 1066 Battle of Hastings re-enactment.

Chloe Sullivan, 25, of Loose Farm, Battle, and her trusty steed Navarron will join 600 soldiers at 1066 Battle of Hastings, Abbey and Battlefield to recreate the infamous battle.

Chloe Sullivan

The event is due to take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

For Chloe, this is an exciting opportunity, as her love of equestrian stretches back to when she was just eight years old.

Ahead of this weekend’s event she said: “I’m very excited to do this battle as it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“Admittedly now it’s almost here I’m now also anxious about galloping around the battlefield on my horse, but I hope to have two really great days. My money’s on Harold.”

Battle-based rider Chloe taught herself to fire arrows while galloping her pony Skippy with no hands on the reins.

Her interest in mounted skill-at-arms has grown over the years and she is currently a Jousting Knight in Training with Dominic Sewell at Historic Equitation, in Sudborough, Northamptonshire.

She also competes in British Tentpegging Association – a cavalry sport of ancient origin – events, and trains at home and with her trainer Sam Wallace at HMSEA in Albourne, West Sussex.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s re-enactment are priced at £17 for adults, £15 for children under the age of 15 and £42.40 for the whole family.