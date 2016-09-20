BREAKING: Motorcycle and car crash on A21 near Hurst Green

A motorcycle and a car were involved in a crash on the A21 near Hurst Green this evening (Tuesday, September 20).

The road was partially blocked in both directions at Merriments Lane (Coopers Corner) because of the accident, according to BBC Travel.

Police were on the scene of the crash outside the BP garage and there are no reported injuries at the moment.

More to follow.

