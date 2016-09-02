Car and motorcycle crash on A259

A person was rescued after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A259 near Hooe last night (Thursday, September 1).

Emergency services were sent to the stretch of road by the Lamb Inn at around 10.45pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bexhill and Eastbourne released the person from the wreckage.

More to follow.

