COUNTY NEWS: Pedestrian dies after collision with police car

A police car on an emergency call was involved in a serious collision with a pedestrian in Brighton in the early hours of this morning, Sussex Police has confirmed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers were responding to an emergency call when they collided with a man on Devonshire Place in Kemptown at 12.50am this morning (Friday August 25).

Police at the scene of the incident in Kemptown, Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

“The man had sadly died at the scene. The road is currently closed while investigations are carried out.

“As a police car is involved, the IPCC has been informed as is usual procedure.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Hertford.