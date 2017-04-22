Four people rescued after collision

Fire crews cut open two vehicles to rescue people trapped after a multi-vehicle collision on the A21 yesterday evening.

Four people were injured following the incident involving at least three cars near Whatlington at around 5.20pm, a fire service spokesperson said.

Three crews from Battle and Hastings attended until 6.30pm and those injured were conveyed by ambulance from the scene, the spokesperson added.

