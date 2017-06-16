RMT calls for urgent talks in Southern Rail safety disputes

The RMT has called for urgent talks in Southern Rail safety disputes following ASLEF’s decision to put the overtime ban back in place.

Following yesterday evening’s decision by ASLEF, RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “This is a highly significant development and its about time Southern stopped treating their staff and their unions with complete contempt. RMT’s driver overtime ban remains in place.

“It has also been reported this week that the Government are suppressing the Gibb Report into the GTR franchise because it contains major issues on safety and security of the public.

“It would be a major scandal if Minister’s are keeping the Gibb Report under lock and key because it points the finger at the dangers to passengers of cutting safety-critical staff to boost private profits.

“RMT remains in dispute and our executive will be considering our next steps. ‎It is now down to the company to stop attacking their staff and the unions and to start serious talks.”