UPDATE: Two hospitalised after motorcycle and car crash on A21

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the A21 near Hurst Green yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 20).

South East Coast Ambulance Service was called at 4.45pm, sending 2 ambulance crews and a single responder car to the scene outside the BP garage.

The 72-year-old male biker was immobilised before being taken to the Conquest Hospital but was not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

Two elderly people were in the car and a man was taken to the Conquest as well for further assessment but he did not have life threatening injuries.

The road was partially blocked in both directions at Merriments Lane (Coopers Corner) because of the accident, according to BBC Travel.

