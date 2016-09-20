UPDATE: Westfield biker and Ticehurst man hospitalised after A21 crash

A Westfield biker and a Ticehurst driver were taken to hospital after a crash on the A21 near Hurst Green yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 20).

Emergency services were called at around 4.45pm after a silver BMW 218i car and a black Yamaha 659cc motorcycle crashed outside the BP Ashdene Garage.

The 72-year-old male biker was immobilised before being taken to the Conquest Hospital but was not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

The 80-year-old driver from Ticehurst suffered shock and was taken to the Conquest as well for further assessment – his passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Ticehurst, was unhurt.

South East Coast Ambulance Service sent two ambulance crews and a single responder car to the scene.

The road was partially blocked in both directions at Merriments Lane (Coopers Corner) until around 6.30pm, causing long delays for motorists.

