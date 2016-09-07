TRAVEL: A259 closed in both directions

The A259 in Rye is closed in both directions this morning (Wednesday, September 7) following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and have closed New Road at the King’s Avenue junction.

The incident is causing severe delays in the area and motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident involved two vehicles, with one ending up on its roof.

This story will be updated once we receive more information from the emergency services.

