TRAVEL ALERT: Slow traffic following crash

A crash along a major road is causing long delays this afternoon (August 5).
The collision has taken place northbound on Military Road, in Rye, between the junctions of the A268 Rye Hill and Houghton Green Lane.
More to follow.
A crash along a major road is causing long delays this afternoon (August 5).
The collision has taken place northbound on Military Road, in Rye, between the junctions of the A268 Rye Hill and Houghton Green Lane.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.