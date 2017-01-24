TRAVEL: Derailed train causes delays on Hastings to Charing Cross line

A freight train has derailed in south east London, causing major disruption to Southeastern services in and out of 1066 Country today (Tuesday, January 24).

Thousands of passengers faced delays getting to work this morning as services were suspended and cancelled.

Commuters heading up to the capital from Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells also faced major disruption to their journeys.

Southeastern tweeted shortly after 6am today to say the train had derailed in the Lewisham area.

It has also tweeted saying the company is expecting the disruption to last all day today.

For live travel information on the delays click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.