TRAVEL: Icy conditions cause delays

Icy conditions are causing major delays to rail services across Sussex this morning (Saturday).

According to Southern, ice is preventing trains getting electricity from the third rail, seeing trains run at reduced speed on some lines.

As a result, train services across the whole Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express network may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes this morning. The disruption is expected to continue until noon.

Passengers are strongly advised not to travel between Lewes and Hastings, as services have been suspended in this area.

Services between Haywards Heath and Balcombe, between Horsham and Havant and between Brighton and Eastbourne are also badly affected by the icy conditions.

A Southern spokesman said: “If you are travelling on the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express network this morning, it is advised that you allow extra time and check the journey planner prior to travelling. You are also advised to take extra care when boarding and alighting services today as platforms are likely to be slippery.

“If you are a Gatwick Express customer, your tickets will be valid for travel between Brighton, Gatwick and London Victoria / London Bridge via Southern and Thameslink.

“If you are a Southern or Thameslink customer, your tickets will be mutually accepted across the Network this morning on Southern & Thameslink services only.”

Elsewhere there are delays on the A27 near Brighton following a collision involving a car and a trailer.

According to AA Traffic Alerts the westbound carriageway is blocked near to the A23 London Road, resulting in very slow traffic in the nearby area.