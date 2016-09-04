TRAVEL: Sussex weekend travel news

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as several delays are reported around the county today (Sunday).

There are severe delays on the A283 Old Shoreham Road in Shoreham this morning, as work crews carry out maintenance work to a road bridge. The road is closed in both directions between the Upper Shoreham Road junction and the A259 Brighton Road junction.

In East Sussex the A21 is closed in both directions near Hurst Green after an accident on the road. The road is closed between Coopers Corner and the B2099 junction leading to severe delays in the nearby area.

Meanwhile a fallen tree in Slinford has closed a section of the A29 while the area is cleared. Stane Street is currently blocked northbound between the Park Street junction and the A281 Guildford Road junction, because of the tree.

