TRAVEL UPDATE: A259 reopens following Rye crash

The A259 in Rye was closed in both directions this morning (Wednesday, September 7) following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed New Road at the King’s Avenue junction.

The incident caused severe delays in the area and motorists were advised to find alternative routes if possible.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident involved two vehicles, with one ending up on its roof.

Police received calls about the accident at around 8.30am.

The road was opened after 11am.

