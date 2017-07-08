Tributes to Sussex acrobat who died at Madrid festival

Tributes have been paid to an acrobat who died during a performance at a festival in Madrid yesterday.

In a statement, posted by The Mad Cool festival organisation, it said it ‘wants to express its absolute desolation for what happened yesterday during the performance of a show by the choreographer and dancer Pedro Aunión’.

It added that the event organisers were in contact with the family and partner of Brighton-based Pedro Aunión Monroy who is reported to have died after falling 100ft (30m) during a stunt at the Spanish rock festival.

The festival organisers go on to explain the audience or the bands were not initially told of the fatal incident because of ‘security reasons’.

Around 40 minutes after, Green Day took to the stage for their set, the band took to Twitter to express their condolences.

This story will be updated as more is known.

