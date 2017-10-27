Tributes to tireless volunteer and much-loved family man

A founder member of Battle Speakers Club has died, just 16 days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Tributes have been paid to Gordon Piggott following his death on September 29.

His family said if there were a phrase to sum him up, it would be found in the many cards and messages they have received since his death. One read: “He was the most positive and enthusiastic person, inspirational for so many, a true gentleman and simply the best.”

Gordon joined Eastbourne Speakers Club in 2007 and was a founder member of Battle Speakers Club. He was chairman of the Young Enterprise Board, a Community First Responder, and a member of 4x4 Assist, all while running his own insurance business and enjoying an active family life.

Dilys Bayes, president of Eastbourne Speakers, said: “He was the invisible heartbeat of the club, a man of action, never pushy but there with such wise support when we needed him.”

Giles Robinson of Battle Speakers added: “He was warm, generous and thoughtful – a good friend to the club.”

Until recently, Gordon was a member of Community First Responders and had also qualified to teach First Aid at Work. He joined 4x4 Assist in November 2016 and soon became a vital and valued member of the team.

Paul Gibson of 4x4 Assist said: “Gordon trained around 20 of our volunteers in essential first aid, which will assist them in their duties. His public speaking experience made his presentations entertaining and informative and he was extremely respected by all our members. His dedication, professionalism and personality made him someone I will always aspire to.”

Sailing was Gordon’s passion, and he enjoyed sailing in the Brighton Belle, an Oyster 55 sailing yacht. He subsequently participated in cruises all over Europe – his last cruise was in June when he was a crew member on the Brighton Belle’s longest ever voyage – 10 days, 1,500 miles from the Azores to La Rochelle in France.

In earlier years he had enjoyed running, completing the Great North Run ten times and one London Marathon.

Gordon was a great family man, with huge love for his children, his stepchildren and his four adored granddaughters. His funeral is on Friday, October 27, at 1.45pm at Eastbourne Crematorium. Donations to RNLI or St Wilfrid’s Hospice.