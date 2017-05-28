Trust is brightening up station platforms

Canterbury Oast Trust, which run the Mariners in Rye, has become a station partner for Rye and Ham Street stations.

Kevin Barry, the community rail development officer, said: “Canterbury Oast Trust has recently brought a blooming difference to Rye station with their plants and hanging baskets on platform two and at the entrance to the station.

Canterbury Oast at Rye Station SUS-170522-075446001

“It is based at the Rare Breeds Centre in Woodchurch, where they grow plants and display them, and many of their clients use our Rye and Ham Street stations.

“It is a charitable organisation and caters for adults with disabilities – they certainly enjoyed their day out planting up the tubs and talking to passengers while they were waiting for their train.“

Kevin added: “The Sussex Community Rail Partnership encourages and does a lot with different charities along the Marshlink line and have various projects to suit them.

“We recently started one at Ore station, and are always looking for more people to get involved with our work.”

If you would like to be involved with the Sussex Community Rail Partnership, either as a volunteer or as a group, then contact Kevin by calling 07949 314233 or emailing kevin@sussexcrp.org.

