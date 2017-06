Two people were taken to hospital after falling from a motorbike on farmland in Staplecross on Sunday (June 25).

Ambulance crews, including a critical care paramedic, and the air ambulance were called to the scene of the accident at Battle Road at around 4pm.

A man was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with injuries to his abdomen and thorax.

A woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

She was suffering with neck and back pain.