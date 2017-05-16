UKIP’s candidate for Bexhill & Battle

UKIP has chosen its candidate to fight for the Bexhill and Battle parliamentary seat next month.

Geoffrey Bastin, who has lived in the constituency for almost 30 years, will be standing against the other parties’ candidates on June 8.

He said: “We are being told thiselection is all about giving the Government a large parliamentary majority in readiness for the Brexit negotiations. Nothing could be further from the truth as an increased Tory majority will not necessarily produce the result we all desire.

“I have lived in the constituency for 28 years and have been committed to leaving the EU since before the last referendum in 1975.

“Last June we voted in Bexhill and Battle by 60 per cent to Leave the EU although our Conservative MP voted to Remain. Can we trust the Tory candidate to now support and represent what the majority voted for last year? Even the PM is a reformed Remainer and could easily change her mind again just as she did about not calling another General Election before 2020.

“This government could have been doing so much more since last June by bringing forward the Great Reform Bill and repealing the European Communities Act 1972 that outsourced so many of our governmental functions to the EU in the first place.

“We wish to see a Britain, independent and sovereign, trading freely and globally while being involved in the international events of the day.

“We will not be protectionist nor isolationist but we wish to regain our national status and freedom just as every other member state does in the continent we call Europe. Make no mistake we are not alone in those desires.

“All we have done so far is leave a political club and it may take several years to untangle ourselves from the events of the last four decades.

“In the meantime we will continue to cooperate with our neighbours as we do now and lead by example to which we have shown such positivism in the past.

“There are five candidates standing in Bexhill and Battle but only I will be able to truly ensure that Brexit means Brexit.”

