UKIP’s candidate for Hastings and Rye

A former county councillor will be standing as the UKIP candidate in the Hastings and Rye constituency in next month’s General Election.

Michael Phillips, who also worked as a civil servant, is competing against Labour’s candidate, Peter Chowney, the Lib Dems’ Nick Perry and Conservatives’ Amber Rudd on June 8.

He said: “This General Election is about one topic only - Brexit. The Prime Minister has made it perfectly clear it is the sole reason she has called the election.Many people think UKIP’s job is done and we are no longer relevant. Not so - nothing has yet changed and we are still very much members of the EU. Meanwhile the severe cuts to services and benefits continue unabated in order to fund our EU contributions and the obscenely bloated foreign aid budget.

“The PM wants a mandate to strengthen her hand in the negotiations with the EU. This can be achieved in two ways - either by voting Conservative or UKIP. Either way the message will not be lost on Brussels.

“Many Labour and Lib Dem voters will be uncomfortable about transferring their vote to the Conservatives, but a vote for UKIP will achieve exactly the same result and will have the added benefit of keeping her mind focussed on not backsliding on some of her tough talk.

“Everybody saw the current MP for Hastings and Rye on live TV passionately supporting the case for Britain remaining in the EU. Has she changed her views? I doubt it.”

