Unexploded bomb found in Fairlight

An unexploded bomb was found on the beach by a member of the public yesterday evening (Thursday, May 11).

The ordinance, believed to be from the Second World War, was discovered in Fairlight Cove just after 7pm.

Dover Coastguard was informed who then notified the Royal Navy’s bomb disposal team.

A spokesman for Dover Coastguard said the bomb was detonated safely in a controlled explosion at around 8.30am this morning (Friday, May 12).

He said: “We sent a team out yesterday evening but the high tide meant that the sea had covered the ordinance so the team went out again today with the member of the public who showed us where it was.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.