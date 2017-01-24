United game called-off after teams arrive

Hastings United Football Club's match tonight (Tuesday) fell victim to a late postponement.

The Ryman Football League Division One South clash away to Hythe Town was called-off at 7pm - just 45 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time - due to thick fog at the Reachfields.

The game had been declared on this morning after higher temperatures today enabled the ground to thaw out.

It's United's second postponement in four days after Saturday's home game against Carshalton Athletic succumbed to a frozen pitch. It's their sixth weather-related postponement in total this season and second due to fog.

The teams won't have to wait long to meet again, though, because the reverse fixture at The Pilot Field will take place this coming Saturday.

