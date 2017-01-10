United target return to winning ways

Hastings United's footballers will be determined to return to winning ways on home soil tonight (Tuesday).

United will host second-bottom Three Bridges in Ryman Football League Division One South aiming for three much-needed points after picking up just one in their last two games.

They will be boosted by the return from suspension of defender Richard Davies and holding midfielder Callum Emptage, while new recruit Jerrome Sobers could feature for the first time.

The 30-year-old was signed by Ipswich Town for £10,000 in the summer of 2004 and scored on his only appearance for Brentford the following year.

Sobers has since played for Chelmsford City, Bromley, Braintree Town, Billiericay Town, Kingstonian, Maidstone United and Tonbridge Angels.

Although they've scored more goals than anybody else in the division, United are only 10th in the table at present - seven points outside the play-off spots but with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Ollie Rowe wins a header for Hastings United against Cray Wanderers at the weekend. Picture courtesy Scott White

United are yet to face Three Bridges in the league this season, but the teams did meet in a Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round tie at The Pilot Field at the start of November when a slightly experimental United side lost 4-1.

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

