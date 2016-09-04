UPDATE: A21 closed after accident at Hurst Green

The A21 is closed near Hurst Green this morning (Sunday) after an accident.

The road was closed in both directions between Coopers Corner and the B2099 junction, because of the accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Firefighters have released images of the crash's aftermath on Twitter.

