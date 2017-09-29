UPDATE: Firefighters at scene of Camber blaze

A major fire has been reported in Camber this morning (Friday).

Six fire crews from Rye, Hastings, Battle and Broad Oak along with the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Command Unit from Bexhill, and two water bowsers from Uckfield and Kent are currently in attendance.

Firefighters are at the scene of a major blaze in Camber this afternoon.

The emergency call was made to the Sussex Control Centre at 10.28 this morning (September 29) and crews were mobilised to the property along the A259, following reports of a roof fire, which is involving a range of agricultural buildings and a domestic property.

There are currently more than 30 firefighters at the scene. They are using firefighting foam jets, one main hose reel jet and breathing apparatus, to tackle the fire.

There are no reports of casualties.

Photos courtesy of Darren Rose.