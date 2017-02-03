UPDATE: Hastings and Rye man arrested following serious assault

Police have arrested two men following a serious assault in Hastings town centre early this morning (Friday, February 3).

The two victims were assaulted in Havelock Road just before 1am.

Officers were called to the scene after the victims, a 60-year-old man and 53-year-old man who are both from St Leonards, were found in the road by the taxi rank.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they currently remain.

Officers spoke with a number of witnesses at the scene.

It is believed four men were seen arguing before the assault took place.

Two 21-year-old men were arrested shortly afterwards nearby; one from Hastings on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, the other from Rye on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They both currently remain in police custody.

A police scene guard remains in place while the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Tanya Jones said: “This was a serious assault and we are asking anyone who was in the area overnight - and who saw what happened - to please get in touch.

“Witnesses can do that by reporting any information to us online and quoting Operation Locket.”

People can report online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal.

Alternatively email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

BREAKING NEWS: Serious assault in Hastings.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.