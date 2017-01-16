UPDATE: Person trapped in two-car Catsfield crash

A person was rescued after being trapped in their vehicle after a crash involving two cars in Catsfield last night (Monday, January 16).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two people were trapped at the scene in Catsfield Road, which two fire engines from Battle and Bexhill rushed to at around 5.40pm.

However only one person was stuck so firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue the casualty from the wreckage who was left in the care of paramedics.

There have been ongoing delays both ways because of the accident.

