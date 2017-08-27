UPDATE: Suspected Chlorine causes ‘many casualties’ at Birling Gap

What police suspect to be Chlorine is causing problems with people’s eyes and throats.

A ‘haze’ that is causing discomfort for people along the coast from Eastbourne to Birling Gap has prompted emergency services to warn people to stay away from the beaches and to keep doors and windows closed if living near the coast.

Emergency services were called just before 5pm today to Birling Gap, where up to 50 people have been affected.

The source of the haze has not yet been established, but a police spokesman said it is believed to be Chlorine.

People are receiving medical attention and the area is being cleared.

People living along the coast in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows shut and to move away from the Birling Gap area in particular.

The fire service earlier confirmed there are ‘many casualties’ at Birling Gap as they deal with an ‘environmental issue’.

Dawn Whittaker, from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Public warned to avoid Birling Gap area as emergency Services dealing with potential environmental issue, many casualties.”

Kyle Crickmore, at the scene, said: “Some sort of chemical incident at Birling Gap, eyes are streaming and there’s a strong smell of Chlorine in the air.”

Gary Topley told the Eastbourne Herald, “Just not long back left Birling Gap. Apparent chemical leak. Those on the beach were more or less left to tell each other as word got round of chemical leak. Eyes were watering and throat burning.”

Are you at Birling Gap? Can you tell us what is happening?

If it is safe to do so, email eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282306.