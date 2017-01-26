UPDATED: Car crashes into telegraph pole in Battle

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to Battle this morning (Thursday, January 26) after a car crashed into a telegraph pole.

The emergency services were called to Whatlington Road just after 9.30am following reports of a crash.

There were fears that the driver, a woman in her 30s, may have been trapped in the vehicle, but she was out when crews arrived.

Crew commander Justin Goodchild from Battle Fire Station said: “We made sure she was OK while waiting for the ambulance to take over.

“We did not have to cut anybody out.”

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were quickly on the scene, but the woman declined hospital treatment.

Picture courtesy of Battle Fire Station.

