Updated: United announce double signing

Hastings United Football Club has this morning (Saturday) announced a couple of signings to boost a squad suffering from injuries and suspensions.

Jordy Robins, a midfielder who came through the Gillingham FC youth ranks and has been playing on a full time basis in the USA, will go straight into the squad for today's home game against Cray Wanderers, kick-off 3pm.

Also joining is centre-back Jerrome Sobers, who will be available for the home game against Three Bridges on Tuesday night. The 6ft 4in 30-year-old was signed by Ipswich Town for £10,000 in the summer of 2004 and scored on his only appearance for Brentford the following year.

Sobers has since played for Chelmsford City, Bromley, Braintree Town, Billiericay Town, Kingstonian, Maidstone United and, most recently, Tonbridge Angels.

The club also made a seven-day approach for another player, but that player has decided to stay at his present club.

Richard Davies and Callum Emptage are set to serve the final game of their respective suspensions today, and Harry Stannard is likely to be out for a couple of weeks after his ankle swelled up like a balloon against East Grinstead Town on Monday.

Sam Cruttwell goes up for a header against East Grinstead. Picture courtesy Scott White

Sam Cole is waiting for news on when he is likely to have to have surgery and it's unlikely the full-back/wide midfielder, who is under contract with the club, will be available again this season.

United manager Darren Hare is, however, hoping that midfielder Barry Cogan will return after injury ruled him out of the last two matches and Stephen Butcher should be okay despite going off in the first half against East Grinstead.

Ollie Rowe (broken toe), Simon Johnson (sore Achilles) and Lenny Pidgeley (back) are all playing through injuries.

Steve Watt may be on the bench, but he isn’t yet match fit and Hare has earmarked the games against Hythe Town later in the month as ones he wants Watt ready for.

United - who are five places and seven points outside the play-off spots - have nine games scheduled for January and four of the next five are at home.

TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 South

Hastings United v Cray Wanderers (3pm)

MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 1 (3pm)

Mile Oak v Bexhill United

Steyning Town v Little Common

Division 2

Cowfold v Westfield (2pm)

SUSSEX BLUEFIN JUNIOR CHALLENGE CUP

4th round (1.30pm)

Montpelier Villa II v Bexhill Town

Sovereign Saints v Ridgewood

Wadhurst United v The View

MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)

Premier Division

Battle Baptists v Hollington United

Old Hastonians v Robertsbridge United

Ore Athletic v Hawkhurst United

Rock-a-Nore v Sidley United

Sedlescombe Rangers v St Leonards Social

Westfield II v Eastbourne Rangers

Division 1

Icklesham Casuals v Herstmonceux

Northiam 75 v Little Common II

Rye Town v Mountfield United

The JC Tackleway v Crowhurst

Division 2

Bexhill AAC v Burwash

Eastbourne Athletic v Ticehurst

Hastings Athletic v St Leonards Social II

Hastings Rangers v Peche Hill Select

Mayfield v Westfield III

Division 3

Bexhill United II v Sedlescombe Rangers II

Catsfield v Pebsham Sibex

Hollington United II v Hailsham Athletico

Orington v Battle Baptists II

Punnetts Town v Bexhill Rovers

Division 4

Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway II

Parkfield v Mayfield II

Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC II

West Hill United v Victoria Baptists

Division 5

Battle Baptists III v Icklesham Casuals II

Bexhill Broncos v Wittersham II

Cranbrook Town v Northiam 75 II

Hampden Park v Bexhill Spartans

Robertsbridge United II v Sedlescombe Rangers III

