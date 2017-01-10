Updated: Woman hurt after car hits tree in Battle

A woman has been injured in a car accident in Battle this lunchtime (Tuesday, January 10).

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Powdermill Lane, near the Wylands Angling Centre, shortly before 1.45pm to find a red Ford KA car had hit a tree and had overturned onto its roof.

The 39-year-old driver suffered cuts to her face and was taken to hospital for further checks.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The crashed vehicle has since been removed by a recovery team.

Firefighters left the scene at 2.30pm.

Car accident on Powdermill Lane in Battle. Picture supplied by Battle Fire Station SUS-171001-170247001

