Vandals target football club

‘Mindless vandals’ have been blamed for causing around £200 of damage to a village football club.

The home team dugout at Westfield Football Club was damaged in what is believed to be an act of vandalism last Friday night (June 9).

The vandalised home dugout at Westfield Football Club SUS-170615-144025002

Half of the dugout – a fairly small rectangular structure where substitutes and management sit during matches – has been kicked down.

This has caused the rest of it to become unstable as a result.

The incident happened just weeks before players are due to take part in pre-season matches.

Westfield FC first team manager Jack Stapley said: “It’s just mindless vandalism.

The vandalised home dugout at Westfield Football Club SUS-170615-144014002

“It’s a bit of a pain and it’s not something we needed really with four weeks until pre-season.

“It’s frustrating that you put so much time and effort in to helping the football club and the local kids, and one of them goes and throws it back in your face.”

The cost of the damage is estimated at between £100 and £200.

A JustGiving page had been set up in an attempt to raise funds to pay for the repairs.

But Kevin Martin, of Godfrey Martin Refurbishments, has offered to pay the repair bill, for which the club is very grateful.

Mr Stapley said that he expects the dugout to be rebuilt within the next fortnight.

It will be fully operational in time for the first pre-season friendly next month.

There was no damage, to the away team dugout, which sits alongside the home one.

Westfield FC plays at The Parish Field in Main Road, Westfield.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have some information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.