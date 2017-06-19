Vandals target football club for second time in just over a week

A football club is appealing for financial help after it was targeted by vandals for the second time in just over a week.

The home team dugout at Westfield Football Club, in Main Road, Westfield, was damaged in what was believed to be an act of vandalism on June 9.

The wall of the dugout was damaged, leaving the club with a repair bill in the region of £200.

A local businessman stepped in to provide the funds, but the club was dealt a further blow when the dugout was targeted yet again over the weekend.

First team manager Jack Stapley said: “It was done again over the weekend. The whole of the back wall and the roof have been destroyed now and the whole dugout will need to come down and be replaced completely.”

The club has set up an online Crowdfunding page in the hope of raising £500 to pay for the repairs to the home dugout and more minor damage to the away dugout.

Mr Stapley said: “Kevin Martin (of Godfrey Martin Refurbishments) has paid for the side to be re-done through his company, which we are very grateful for, but again we are reaching out to the local community for help in any way possible.

“It’s a real expense the club could do without.”

To support the club by making a donation, visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-rebuild-our-dugouts/