VIDEO: Drone footage captures 260-tonne load en-route to Ninfield

Police have released aerial footage showing an electricity transformer's journey to Ninfield, which saw temporary road closures on the A27 at the weekend.

The video, provided to Sussex Police by drone specialists Remote Air Vision shows part of the journey undertaken by an Allelys truck between Shoreham Port and Ninfield Substation on Sunday (June 11).

The video, which has been sped up by 1,000 per cent, shows the vehicle transporting an electricity transformer which measures approximately 60m in length, 5.5m in width and 260 tonnes in weight.

Due to its substantial size and weight, permission was required from Sussex Police to safely escort the item to its destination. It also restricted the vehicle’s maximum speed to 12mph. As a result a number of temporary and rolling road closures were put in place to ensure safety.

A police spokesman said: "Officers work hard in situations like this to keep disruption to a minimum while keeping everyone safe. The roads were reopened as soon as it was safe to do so, and police would like to thank all road users for their patience and understanding.

"The operation was carried out by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.