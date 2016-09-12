VIDEO: Hop Festival Weekend at Bodiam Station

Bodiam relived the days when it was the centre of the local hop growing industry with a hop picker's festival and reunion at the weekend.

Steam trains from the Kent and East Sussex Railway ferried people to and from the event. Attractions included steam engines, vintage vehicles, a punch and Judy show, morris dancing by Cinque Port Morris Men, and there were plenty of hop bines on display.

