Village gastropub goes on the market

An historic village pub full of character has been put on the market.

Leisure property specialist Fleurets is managing the sale of the Horse & Cart in School Lane, Peasmarsh.

The property’s freehold has gone on the market with a guide price of £660,000.

The current owners, Marc and Nicola Wise, bought the property in July 2015 from Fleurets, having previously run wine bars in London.

The property had been closed for two years and was in a poor state.

However, the couple have since carried out an extensive refurbishment programme and brought it back to the market just over two years later. The Horse & Cart now trades as a gastropub with strong emphasis on local produce. Everything, including the bread, is made on-site and herbs grown and sourced in their garden.

Marc and Nicola said: “The Horse & Cart itself is a listed building, so structurally we could not alter the building hugely.

“However, after our refurbishment, the pub now has a light, airy, modern feel and uses lots of wood throughout.

“We also knocked through a wall allowing customers to see behind the bar and through to the kitchen.”

Marc and Nicola also re-landscaped to make a pretty garden with a further 50 covers, as well as converted the upstairs into four en-suite B&B rooms.

Nick Earee of Fleurets is marketing the property and added: “Marc and Nicola have really capitalised by creating multiple income streams.

“Uniquely they have also created an off license as part of the operation which offers takeaway pizzas and alcohol.”

The pub also has a patio and garden, and a car park.

For information, visit http://www.fleurets.com/search/all-properties/search-for-s- 716268.

For details on the pub, visit http://thehorseandcart.com/site/.