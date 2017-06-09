If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School Log Book quote; on 9th June 1888 William Blackmore, the then headmaster, wrote “Only 38% of children present. Many Children are away hop tying or baby minding, to enable the mothers to go to work. This state of affairs is very disheartening to teachers. The absentees are of course the poorest of the children. The Clerk has issued a circular stating that employment of children is not legal until their 14th year has been completed, unless under certain conditions. Readmitted one girl who girl is continually leaving and returning. Examined the 5th class (Infants) in Reading. Several of them are unable to repeat their letters. The Pupil Teacher absent having gone to Dallington to be confirmed.”

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: is making a return visit to Beckley Farmers Market on Saturday 10th June. Come and by your locally, home propagated vegetables and perennials!

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall Saturday 10th June 10-12pm . Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event and support your local businesses.

Farm Sunday; Little Gate Farm are holding a free event on 11th June at 11am. Meet and feed the animals, enjoy woodland trails, have a go at den building or arts and crafts. There will also be a bouncy castle, live music and lots more. Little Gate Farm is a local charity that supports people with learning difficulties.

Summer Fete: Beckley School Association’s annual fete is on Saturday 1st July. 12-3 pm. Please put the date in your diary and support them.

Beckley Cricket Club: is holding its annual summer party on Saturday 15th July at the cricket ground. Featuring a live band, full buffet and bar. Tickets are just £20 this then gives you complimentary food and drinks all evening. Tickets are available from Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…….without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic, enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people. If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Regular monthly Beckley Parish Council Meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Beckley computer club 07904 837 751. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128.Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Evelyn Lamb 260569. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537 . Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

