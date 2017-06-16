If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School Log Book quote; on 11th June 1898 William Blackmore, the then Headmaster, wrote “Reopened school after Whitsun holiday (1 week) with a good attendance. 111 in the Mixed School and 75 in the Infant Department. Several new children admitted. Total number of children on registers is as follows-Mixed Dept 134, Infants 84, making a total of 218 children in all.”

Wine and AGM: Friends of Beckley Church cordially invite everyone to join them for a glass of wine and light refreshments at their AGM Monday 19th June ,7.30pm in All Saints Church.

Messy Church: Tuesday 20th June 3.30pm. Bring your children to All Saints church, Beckley and have some creative fun in the church and share a snack. Free event

Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival: Thursday 22nd-Sunday 25th June.m for more information www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk

Family Service Beckley Church: 10 am . Benefice Evensong-6pm

Summer Fete: Beckley School Association’s annual fete is on Saturday 1st July. 12-3 pm. Please put the date in your diary and support them.

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday July 2nd at 8am

Coffee morning: Friends of All Saints Church coffee morning Tuesday 4th July 10.30-12 in the village centre. Guest stall this month Beckley Bowls Club.

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall Saturday 8th July 10-12pm . Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event and support your local businesses.

Beckley Cricket Club: is holding its annual summer party on Saturday 15th July at the cricket ground. Featuring a live band, full buffet and bar. Tickets are just £20 this then gives you complimentary food and drinks all evening. Tickets are available from Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

The Christmas Opera : Saturday 16th December in the lovely music room at Frewen College (Brickwall House).Tickets £28.00 to include a glass of Champagne and chocolates on arrival.Three singers-Thomasin Trezise (soprano),Paul Hopwood (tenor),Philip Smith (baritone).Limited tickets 65 only, please book early.Black Tie or lounge suit.7.00 for 7.30.

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…….without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic, enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people. If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Regular monthly Beckley Parish Council Meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128.Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Evelyn Lamb 260569. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm Beckley WI is looking for new members. Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537 . Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

