Beckley School Log Book quote; On 9th July 1897-William Blackmore, the then Headmaster, wrote “ Hay making, hop-tying, fruit picking , shimming(hops) and illness have prevented many attendances this week. There is more laxity than there has been for some years. The First Class is naturally the worst, as the children are bigger and of more use than younger ones. Only 50% of the possible number of attendances made in this division. This means that all work must be done twice or thrice over.”

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall Saturday 8th July 10-12pm . Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event and support your local businesses.

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday July 9th at 8am and 10am

Open Gardens-Beckley; Sunday 9th July 11-5pm. Eight delightful gardens on view. Entrance £5. There will be a map available at the first garden visited showing the location of all the gardens participating. Posters will be on display outside all 8 gardens. Delicious cream teas, a plant stall and a raffle with exciting prizes will be available at Woodgate House. All in aid of Beckley and Peasmarsh churches.

Beckley Cricket Club: is holding its annual summer party on Saturday 15th July at the cricket ground. Featuring a live band, full buffet and bar. Tickets are just £20 this then gives you complimentary food and drinks all evening. Tickets are available from Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Old Rural Days; A Beckley History Society Talk by Melvin Smith 27th October . Beckley village Centre 8pm

The Christmas Opera : Saturday 16th December has SOLD OUT but still some tickets available for Sunday 17th in the lovely music room at Frewen College (Brickwall House).Tickets £28.00 to include a glass of Champagne and chocolates on arrival. Three singers-Thomasin Trezise (soprano),Paul Hopwood (tenor),Philip Smith (baritone).Limited tickets 65 only, please book early. Black Tie or lounge suit.7.00 for 7.30.

Save the Date; Something’s coming 30th June 2018. Watch this space!

Beckley Speedwatch: During the last month 35 vehicles were recorded speeding in Beckley. During the last year 517 vehicles were recorded. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact Peter.lamont@ntlworld.com

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…….without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic, enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people. If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Regular monthly Beckley Parish Council Meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.

Beckley Trefoil: meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128.Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Evelyn Lamb 260569. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537 . Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

