Beckley School Log Book quote; On 12th July 1875-Mr W F O’Connell, the then Headmaster, wrote “In consequence of all the children being in one room and not having an efficient teacher for the Infants, I have discontinued giving lessons in Geography for the present. The Reverend Hedley visited and brought the following Report received from the Reverend R Blight, Diocesan Inspector of Schools:-“The Infants require a little more care and attention. The other children answer with such great care, intelligence and accuracy, that it was a pleasure examining them. The Master is evidently a very careful and judicious teacher. Several Hymns were sung and canticles chanted with earnestness. It is but fair to say that many of the children had been recently moved higher in the School, and therefore could not be expected to have mastered the deeper teaching of their division.”

Beckley Horticultral Society’s Summer Show. –Saturday 15th July – Dust down your homegrown potatoes and polish your courgettes before dropping off your entries at Beckley village Hall from 10 am. Then return after 2 pm to see who has won. Its not just fruit/veg and flowers- you can enter a jar of your best jam or some homemade brew. Arts and crafts can be entered too so if you are a keen potter, paper folder or photographer you too can enter. Entries will be accepted on the day. Beckley school children are entering their home made bird feeders so why not come along and see their handiwork, buy a raffle ticket and enjoy a cup of tea with friends.

Beckley Cricket Club: is holding its annual summer party on Saturday 15th July at the cricket ground. Featuring a live band, full buffet and bar. Tickets are just £20 this then gives you complimentary food and drinks all evening. Tickets are available from Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Charity Car Wash: RVS Beckley are holding a charity car wash Sunday July 16th 10-2pm Hobbs Lane Beckley in aid of Westerleigh Judokwai & Hastings and Rother Special Olympics GB 07543945374

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday July 16th at 8am.

Beckley Speedwatch:-Meeting at Rose and Crown Monday 24th July 7.30pm. Come and find out more about slowing down the traffic in our village. During the last month 48 vehicles were recorded speeding in Beckley. During the last year 565 vehicles were recorded. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact Peter.lamont@ntlworld.com

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall Saturday 12th August 10-12pm . Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event and support your local businesses.

Old Rural Days; A Beckley History Society Talk by Melvin Smith 27th October . Beckley village Centre 8pm

The Christmas Opera : Saturday 16th December has SOLD OUT but still some tickets available for Sunday 17th in the lovely music room at Frewen College (Brickwall House).Tickets £28.00 to include a glass of Champagne and chocolates on arrival. Three singers-Thomasin Trezise (soprano),Paul Hopwood (tenor),Philip Smith (baritone).Limited tickets 65 only, please book early. Black Tie or lounge suit.7.00 for 7.30.

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…….without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic, enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people. If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Regular monthly Beckley Parish Council Meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128.Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Evelyn Lamb 260569. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537 . Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

