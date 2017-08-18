If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School Log Book quote; 19th August 1895–Mr W Blackmore, the then Headmaster, wrote

There is this morning 22 cases of illness among children in the Mixed School. Only 76 children present. The Infants are not apparently affected by Mumps as there are 83 present out of 94. From this it would seem that the ailment is spread by children being in the same room. In the third class (Standard III) no less than 43% of the children are, or have been affected, and by far the greater proportion, of the scholars, who have the disease, are between 9-11 years of age.

Hedges and Road Signs: There are several hedges that have grown well thanks to the recent weather! Please can homeowners ensure that any hedges they are responsible for are kept trimmed back if they border a pavement. Also several of the village’s traffic signs, which were beautifully cleaned by the Parish Council earlier in the year, are becoming obscured by rampant vegetation! If there is a sign near your house please consider trimming back any excessive vegetation (only if safe to do so) in order to help make our village a safer place.

New Parish website; The Parish council has recently updated its website

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk if you have a local event that you would like advertised on this page please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday August 20th at 8am followed by

A family service at 10 am.

Beckley Church Fete and Dog Show: Monday August 28th on the Glebe field. 1pm. Come along and support our church and enjoy music from the Wealden Brass Band. All the usual stalls such as bric-a-brac, bowling for gammon, hoopla, beat the goalie, splat the rat, bbq, Pimms, ice creams and much more!

Beckley Speedwatch: So far this month 36 vehicles were recorded speeding in Beckley. During the last year 5658 vehicles were recorded. So far in August some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 60mph in the village. The more evidence speedwatch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall on Saturday 9th September 10-12pm. This is not closing down despite recent rumours to that effect! Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event, support your local businesses and your village hall.

Mobile Library: Beckley village Centre –September 7th & 28th 11-11.40am

Autumn Show: Following on from the very successful summer show , Beckley Horticultral Society’s next show will be on 23rd September, followed by their

Autumn workshop: getting the most out of your soil and plants in winter on Saturday 21st October 10am. Their final event of the year is the Agm and social evening on November 27th.

Old Rural Days: A Beckley History Society Talk by Melvin Smith 27th October . Beckley village Centre 8pm

The Christmas Opera: Saturday 16th December has SOLD OUT but still some tickets available for Sunday 17th in the lovely music room at Frewen College (Brickwall House).Tickets £28.00 to include a glass of Champagne and chocolates on arrival. Three singers-Thomasin Trezise (soprano),Paul Hopwood (tenor),Philip Smith (baritone).Limited tickets 65 only, please book early. Black Tie or lounge suit.7.00 for 7.30.

Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…….without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic, enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people. If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Beckley Parish Council Regular monthly meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128. Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Romeu Goldingham 01424 421 876..Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572.

Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537. Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

