The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. If you are enjoying reading the extracts they will return in October ….the school was always on holiday in September for Hop-picking!

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday September 15th at 8am.

Harvest Festival:-There will be a family service in Beckley Church at 11am on Sunday 8th October. Followed by a hot, two course harvest lunch in the church. Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children. For more information or to buy tickets please contact Gail Brooks on 260484. (Vegetarian meals are available if requested in advance).

Macmillan Coffee Mornings: is the month of the world’s biggest coffee morning and there are several happening in our village for you to choose from;

Tea and Cake for Emma; –Rose and Crown 16th September 1-4pm. Donations to Macmillan Cancer on the day.

Beckley Preschool are holding theirs on Monday 25th September in the village hall 9-12am

Anne Bowler and Sam Lawrence; will be running a coffee morning 10-1pm. On Friday 29th September in Northiam Church Hall (opp Douglas Maloney’s) also in aid of Macmillan’s. Please find time to support them.

The Better Beckley Village Playground Group: has been shortlisted to possibly win £4,000 from Tesco. Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores - being awarded to local community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Better Beckley Playground group’s aim is to provide high quality, challenging play equipment for children of all age groups that offers imaginative as well as physical play and to offer children and their parents a place to meet and socialise – somewhere to forge friendships while ensuring children remain healthy and active. This would help Improve physical activity levels among local children and lower obesity levels among children and adults.

“We would like to improve beyond recognition the recreation facilities in the Jubilee Field and to create a park that is regularly used and appreciated by local children and their families”

Please support this local initiative. Voting is open in Tenterden Tesco store throughout September and October. You can cast a vote using a token given to you at the check-out in store each time you shop.

Beckley Village Sign: The designs and fundraising are complete and an order placed. With a clear view from both directions and no overhead distractions, the sign is to be erected on the verge outside Buddens Green. Planning permission decision is expected by Oct 16th.

Planned unveiling ceremony Spring 2018

Beckley Speed watch: - During the last year 644 vehicles were recorded, 86 of which have been in September! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 60mph in the village. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Messy Church: A group for parents and children together to meet and participate in activities and occasionally share food. First session since the summer holidays at Beckley Church on September 19th. Contact Pam or Dee for more details on bandpmessychurch@gmail.com

Beckley Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show: Following on from the very successful summer show, the autumn show is fast approaching. The show will be on 23rd September in the Village centre. Children are being invited to enter a “vegetable man” whilst adults can enter a wide variety of classes including Rumer beans , giant vegetables, blackberries, roses, pickled vegetables, focaccia bread, and a child’s homemade garment! Further details about the classes and an entry form can be found on the website beckleyhorticultralsociety.wordpress.com . If you have never entered the show just give it a try ,its fun and you never know you may win a prize!

This show will be followed by their autumn workshop: getting the most out of your soil and plants in winter on Saturday 21st October 10am. Their final event of the year is the AGM and social evening on November 27th.

Mobile Library: - Beckley village Centre –September 28th 11-11.40am

Flatropers Wood Nature Reserve; New volunteer Group being set up to help monitor and manage the nature reserve. No experience necessary as all tools and training will be given. If you are interested in helping out once a month please contact Alice on 07880716650 or aliceparfitt@sussexwt.org.uk

Parish Council Meeting: Wednesday October 11th 7.30pm Village Centre –all welcome.

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall on Saturday 14th October 10-12pm. This is not closing down despite recent rumours to that effect! Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event, support your local businesses and your village hall.

Beckley 10k Run: Sponsored by M & S Electrical. This will take place on November 5th at the Village Centre. There is a 10k, a 2 mile fun walk or run and a children’s run of approx. 1 mile. The fun starts just at 11am with the children’s race just starting a bit before 11. All profits go to the Village Centre. For information contact www.nice-work.org.uk/races/beckley-10k

Flu Vaccinations:The flu clinics at Northiam Surgery will be held between 2-3.30pm on Tuesday 19th September, Wednesday 27th September, Tuesday 10th October, Thursday 26th October, Tuesday 31st October and Friday 24th November-No appointment necessary.

Christmas Craft Fair: Beckley Village Centre Saturday 18th November, raising money for Preschool. Quality items required for tombola and raffle prizes.

Old Rural Days:- A Beckley History Society Talk by Melvin Smith 27th October . Beckley village Centre 8pm

The Christmas Opera: Saturday 16th December has SOLD OUT but still some tickets available for Sunday 17th in the lovely music room at Frewen College (Brickwall House).Tickets £28.00 to include a glass of Champagne and chocolates on arrival. Three singers-Thomasin Trezise (soprano), Paul Hopwood (tenor), Philip Smith (baritone).Limited tickets 65 only, please book early. Black Tie or lounge suit.7.00 for 7.30.

Save the Date: 30th June 2018!........watch this space!

Hedges and Road Signs: There are several hedges that have grown well thanks to the recent weather! Please can homeowners ensure that any hedges they are responsible for are kept trimmed back if they border a pavement. Also several of the village’s traffic signs, which were beautifully cleaned by the Parish Council earlier in the year, are becoming obscured by rampant vegetation! If there is a sign near your house please consider trimming back any excessive vegetation (only if safe to do so) in order to help make our village a safer place.

New Parish website; The Parish council has recently updated its website

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk if you have a local event that you would like advertised on this page please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Beckley Cricket Club: are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre - Beckley Parish Council Regular monthly meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Brownie/Guides: If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128. Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Romeu Goldingham 01424 421 876. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537. Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th). Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

