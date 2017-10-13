If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts: from the School log book are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. In 1898 the then Headmaster Mr Blackmore wrote the following entries…

13.10.1893: Very poor attendance again in the afternoon, 123. Average for week 140.

17.10.1893: A considerable improvement in the attendance this week, there being over 160 children present at each School meeting up to today (Tuesday).

19.1.1893: Reverend J Lee-Warner visited and gave a Scripture lesson to the First Class. A supply of stationary, pictures and other School requisites received from the Nation Society Depot. The cost is £19.0.9. This large amount is due to a considerable extent to the cost of drawing requisites, models, copies and a new stock of Bibles and New Testaments. The time table was not strictly adhered to this afternoon.

20.10.1893: Average for the week 164.

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall on Saturday 14th October 10-12pm. This is not closing down despite recent rumours to that effect! Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event, support your local businesses and your village hall.

Very Important: Mobile library Service: East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) draft Strategy East Sussex Libraries – The Way Forward is the final part of the Libraries Transformation Programme. It explains ESCC’s proposals for the Library and Information Service for East Sussex for the next five years.

The proposals within the draft Strategy have not yet been decided. However, if approved, they will result in the disappearance of the mobile library service which currently visits Beckley every three or four weeks.

ESCC’s Cabinet has agreed to a 12 week consultation on the draft proposals, which runs from 21 September to 14 December 2017. ESCC would like to hear the views of residents, whether you currently use the Library and Information Service or not. To find out more about the consultation, its background and the draft strategy, please visit: https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries/libraries-transformation-programme/draft-strategic-commissioning-strategy/

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday October 15th Holy Communion at 8am.

Messy Church; A group for parents and children together to meet and participate in activities and occasionally share food. Contact Pam or Dee for more details on bandpmessychurch@gmail.com

Mobile Library: Beckley village Centre –October 19th 11-11.40am

The Better Beckley Village Playground Group: has been shortlisted to possibly win £4,000 from Tesco. We need more votes!!!!!! Please support this local initiative. Voting is open in Tenterden Tesco store throughout September and October. You can cast a vote using a token given to you at the check-out in store each time you shop. “We would like to improve beyond recognition the recreation facilities in the Jubilee Field and to create a park that is regularly used and appreciated by local children and their families”

Beckley Village Sign; The designs and fundraising are complete and an order placed. With a clear view from both directions and no overhead distractions, the sign is to be erected on the verge outside Buddens Green. Planning permission decision is expected by Oct 16th.

Planned unveiling ceremony Spring 2018

Half Term Event: Autumn themed play event for children - free but refreshments need to be paid for. 10-12 Village Hall. ROVTE, FSN and Preschool sponsored event. For further info call Emma on 01424423683 ex22.

Beckley Horticultural Society: Their final event of the year is the AGM and social evening on November 27th. www.beckleyhorticultralsociety.wordpress.com for details.

Flatropers Wood Nature Reserve: New volunteer Group being set up to help monitor and manage the nature reserve. No experience necessary as all tools and training will be given. If you are interested in helping out once a month please contact Alice on 07880716650 or aliceparfitt@sussexwt.org.uk

Beckley 10k Run: Sponsored by M & S Electrical. This will take place on November 5th at the Village Centre. There is a 10k, a 2 mile fun walk or run and a children’s run of approx. 1 mile. The fun starts just at 11am with the children’s race just starting a bit before 11. All profits go to the Village Centre. For information contact www.nice-work.org.uk/races/beckley-10k

Parish Council Meeting: Wednesday November 8th 7.30pm Village Centre –all welcome.

Flu Vaccinations: The flu clinics at Northiam Surgery will be held between 2-3.30pm on, Thursday 26th October, Tuesday 31st October and Friday 24th November-No appointment necessary.

Christmas Craft Fair: Beckley Village Centre Saturday 18th November, raising money for Preschool. Quality items required for tombola and raffle prizes.

Old Rural Days: A Beckley History Society Talk by Melvin Smith 27th October. Beckley village Centre 8pm

Quiz Night: Teams of six. Saturday 25th November in the Village centre 7pm £5 per person to include nibbles. Bar available. In aid of the WI. For further details or to book a table please contact Marion 260450

Save the Date watch this space!: 30th June 2018

Parking on pavements: This is causing difficulties for pushchair or wheelchair users. It is becoming a problem in several parts of the village. No-one wants to end up with yellow lines in our village which would prohibit residents from parking outside their homes so please try and park considerately.

Hedges and Road Signs: There are several hedges that have grown well thanks to the recent weather! Please can homeowners ensure that any hedges they are responsible for are kept trimmed back if they border a pavement. Also several of the village’s traffic signs, which were beautifully cleaned by the Parish Council earlier in the year, are becoming obscured by rampant vegetation! If there is a sign near your house please consider trimming back any excessive vegetation (only if safe to do so) in order to help make our village a safer place.

Beckley Speed watch: During the last year 644 vehicles were recorded, 105 of which have been in September! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 60mph in the village. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

New Parish website: The Parish council has recently updated its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk if you have a local event that you would like advertised on this page please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Beckley Cricket Club: are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Beckley Parish Council Regular monthly meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Brownie/Guides: If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128. Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Romeu Goldingham 01424 421 876. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537. Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com. Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th). Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7pm