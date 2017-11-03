If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. In 1881 the then Headmaster Mr W Blackmore wrote the following entries…

2.11.1894: This week the afternoon School meeting commenced at 1.30pm, as it is necessary during the dark evenings to allow children, who reside at a distance, to leave about 3.40pm. There was no meeting of the Infant School this afternoon, as the room is in the hands of the carpenters who are erecting a gallery. The Mixed School was carried on as usual. Average for week Mixed, 90, Infants 65, total 155.

5.11.1894: Several children put in an appearance today for the first time since the Holiday. Being 5th November many small boys have gone out “membering”

6.11.1894: Good School today, 107 (Mixed) and 80 (Infants), making 187.

8.11.1894: Very good School today 109 (Mixed) and 81 (Infants), total 190.

9.11.1894: The average attendance this week has been the highest ever recorded Mixed 101, Infants 78 making 179.

NB- the Victorian Beckley school had two classrooms and over 200 children on roll….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

Firework Night: Take care if you are having fireworks at home rather than attending an organised display....Please be mindful of pets and keep them safe indoors.

Beckley 10k Run: Sponsored by M & S Electrical. This will take place this Sunday November 5th at the Village Centre. There is a 10k, a 2 mile fun walk or run and a children’s run of approx. 1 mile. The fun starts just at 11am with the children’s race just starting a bit before 11. All profits go to the Village Centre. Please drive carefully around the village on this day being mindful of the runners. For information contact www.nice-work.org.uk/races/beckley-10k.

Preschool: Has been running for 42 years!!! It is a vital part of our village and need everyone’s support in order to continue to give our children the best start in their school lives. Lauren Dobson one of our Parish Councillors is running the Beckley 10k in support of our Preschool. If you would like to sponsor her please visit her fundraising page on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lauren-dobson?utm_id=2&utm_term=YBgVwrzwD

Holy Communion: Beckley Church: Sunday November 5th Holy Communion at 8am.

Parish Council Meeting: Wednesday November 8th 7.30pm Village Centre –all welcome.

Mobile Library: Beckley village Centre –November 9th 11-11.40am

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall on Saturday 12th November 10-12pm. This is not closing down despite recent rumours to that effect! Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event, support your local businesses and your village hall.

St Michael’s hospice need a DJ: Every fortnight the hospice holds a tea dance. This has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice over the years. Due to health issues the present DJ is unable to continue to provide the music after this year. The hospice are therefore looking for one or two people to volunteer to take over. All the equipment is provided and its quite simple, just button pressing at the correct time! If anyone is able to offer this worthwhile service please contact Paul Capps 01424812107 or paulcapps@btinternet.com . New dancers are also welcome 1st and 3rd Thursday afternoons 2 – 4.30 pm. There is a mixture of ballroom, sequence and line dancing in the friendly environment of the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to hospice) entry is £3 and all proceeds go directly to the hospice.

Very Important: Mobile library Service: East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) draft Strategy East Sussex Libraries – The Way Forward is the final part of the Libraries Transformation Programme. It explains ESCC’s proposals for the Library and Information Service for East Sussex for the next five years. The proposals within the draft Strategy have not yet been decided. However, if approved, they will result in the disappearance of the mobile library service which currently visits Beckley every three or four weeks. ESCC’s Cabinet has agreed to a 12 week consultation on the draft proposals, which runs from 21 September to 14 December 2017. ESCC would like to hear the views of residents, whether you currently use the Library and Information Service or not. To find out more about the consultation, its background and the draft strategy, please visit: https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries/libraries-transformation-programme/draft-strategic-commissioning-strategy/

1st Beckley Brownies; currently has some spaces for new members. They meet every Thursday 6-7.30pm at the village hall. Girls aged 7-10 can learn new skills, take on challenges, work on badges, play games, make new friends and have fun. For further info please register online or visit the village hall on a Thursday evening.

Children in Need: Pudsey’s Round Pound Countdown is on...Round Pound Coins went out of circulation on 15th October 2017.You can no longer spend your old pounds, but we can still collect them and put them to work changing young lives here in the UK. Millions of round pound coins are still in circulation. We’re challenging the nation to hunt for them in saving jars, piggy banks, coat pockets and down the back of sofas, then put them to good use by donating to BBC Children in Need! Beckley School are aiming to collect as many as possible before the big Appeal Day on 17th November. If you have any left over and would like to donate them please call in at the School Office during School hours.

Unwanted clothes are needed: if you have any unwanted clothes, bag them up in black sacks and drop them off at Preschool. They can earn money through recycling, so the more bags of clothes the more money earned.

Preschool: are holding their biggest fundraiser of the year – their Christmas Craft Fair; it will be in Beckley Village Centre Saturday 18th November. Quality items required for tombola and raffle prizes. Please support them and come along- enjoy the minced pies, Santa’s grotto and the many crafts on offer.

Messy Church: The next session will be on November 21st. This is a friendly group for parents and children together to meet and participate in activities and occasionally share food. Contact Pam or Dee for more details on bandpmessychurch@gmail.com

Beckley Horticultural Society: Their final event of the year is the AGM and social evening on November 27th. www.beckleyhorticultralsociety.wordpress.com for details.

Flu Vaccinations: The final flu clinic is at Northiam Surgery between 2-3.30pm on Friday 24th November-No appointment necessary.

Quiz Night: Teams of six. Saturday 25th November in the Village centre 7pm £5 per person to include nibbles. Bar available. In aid of the WI. For further details or to book a table please contact Marion 260450

Save the Date!........watch this space!: 30th June 2018

Parking on pavements; This is causing difficulties for pushchair or wheelchair users. It is becoming a problem in several parts of the village. No-one wants to end up with yellow lines in our village which would prohibit residents from parking outside their homes so please try and park considerately.

Hedges and Road Signs: There are several hedges that have grown well! Please can homeowners ensure that any hedges they are responsible for are kept trimmed back if they border a pavement.

Beckley Speed watch: During the last year over 700 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

New Parish website; The Parish council has recently updated its website

www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk if you have a local event that you would like advertised on this page please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Beckley Parish Council Regular monthly meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Brownie/Guides: If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128. Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Romeu Goldingham 01424 421 876. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-12.30. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537. Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th). Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00