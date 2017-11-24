If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. In 1892 the then Headmaster Mr W Blackmore wrote the following entries…

24.11.1892: Wet day and attendance not so large.

25.11.1892: Great falling off in attendance this afternoon. Average for week 159.

29.11.1892: At a meeting of the Managers here today, (present Reverend J Lee-Warner and Misses F Smith and Perrey) these subjects were discussed;

1: Mr Comports bill of £180 for the two porches and lobbies, the girl’s new outdoor place with wall parting two playgrounds, boy’s readapted outdoor place and the iron fencing fronting the road and minor repairs. The bill which was expect to reach £150 was considered heavy but the goodness of the work was acknowledged. Materials including 12,000 bricks for £26 and iron fencing £15 amounted to £199 plus labour £80

2: The question of appointing Miss Adeliza Knight from Bradford upon Avon Assistant Teacher under Article 68 in the present famine (as it has been called) of such Elementary Teachers.

3: The three cases of John Carter who defiantly remains absent since his father’s summons before the Bench last May. Archibald Dennis - in Mr Hague’s employ and Albert Larkin - son of George Larkin. All three boys will be over age before next Inspection and having regard to the excessive difficulty the Managers have already experienced in Carters case and some extenuating circumstances in the two other cases they think it useless to report these cases further, while protesting against the illegality committed; but instead they will confine their attention to cases like Emily Padgham, Frederick Fielder, Alfred Bull and others who will not be over age next May. The Master is commended for the assiduity with which he pursues these and similar cases. It is hoped he will henceforth show increased pride in maintaining the tidy appearance of the School and its surroundings. (J Lee-Warner).

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley school had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

Whitebread Lane: Resurfacing at night scheduled from 7.30pm 2nd December for 12 nights with diversions in place. A268: resurfacing works have to be rescheduled due to contractor issues on A268, Beckley. These works are scheduled to last for 2 nights, with workmen on site from 7.30pm-6am.As of writing I don’t have a confirmed date. Works will start outside a property called Westview and continue south. If you live within the works then please respect the workers’ space and safety by approaching with care and consideration. Email:customer@eastsussexhighways.com or Phone:0345 60 80 193

Northiam Bonfire Society: A massive thank you to the Northiam Bonfire Society who have donated £700 raised at their October Bonfire night to Beckley and Northiam Preschools. I hope you all managed to get along to the wonderful craft fair organized by the preschools last Saturday and do a bit of Christmas shopping. It was well worth it.

Quiz Night:-Teams of six. This Saturday 25th November in the Village centre 7pm. It is £7 per person to include nibbles. (My apologies for typo last week saying £5!) Bar available. In aid of the WI. For further details or to book a table please contact Marion 260450.

Holy Communion: All Saints Beckley 8.30 am and 10am Sunday 26th November.

AGM and social evening: Beckley Horticultural Society are holding their final event of the year on Monday November 27th.Mr and Mrs Phil will be standing down at the end of 2018 season. This will give people plenty of time to decide whether to stand for election to the post of either Chairman or Show Secretary. Apart from that, and following the formal business, it will be the usual joyful and riotous social occasion with vast amounts of food and drink consumed. The Horticultural Society AGM is seen as the first of Beckley’s orgy of Christmas Festivities and if you’ve never been you really should throw caution to the wind and risk it – you won’t be sorry! www.beckleyhorticultralsociety.wordpress.com for details. Village Sign Update: Planning permission has been granted so the new sign in memory of Ron Juden will be unveiled next spring.

Mobile Library: Beckley village Centre –November 30th 11-11.40am Very Important: We could lose our mobile library ……: East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) draft Strategy East Sussex Libraries – The Way Forward is the final part of the Libraries Transformation Programme. It explains ESCC’s proposals for the Library and Information Service for East Sussex for the next five years. The proposals within the draft Strategy have not yet been decided. However, if approved, they will result in the disappearance of the mobile library service which currently visits Beckley every three or four weeks. ESCC’s Cabinet has agreed to a 12 week consultation on the draft proposals, which runs from 21 September to 14 December 2017. ESCC would like to hear the views of residents, whether you currently use the Library and Information Service or not. To find out more about the consultation, its background and the draft strategy, please visit: https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/libraries/libraries-transformation-programme/draft-strategic-commissioning-strategy/

Advent Toy Service: 10am Peasmarsh Church. Children are invited to bring toys to this family friendly service. All toys donated will go to Demelza House who provide care for seriously ill babies and children across our region.

Farmers Market: Beckley village hall on Saturday 9th December 10-12pm. This is not closing down despite recent rumours to that effect! Lots of interesting stalls and local produce. Please support this event, support your local businesses and your village hall.

Messy Church: The next session will be on 12th December. This is a week earlier than usual and the theme will be a “ bring and share tea”. Messy Church is a friendly group for parents and children together to meet and participate in activities and occasionally share food. Contact Pam or Dee for more details on bandpmessychurch@gmail.com

1st Beckley Brownies: currently has some spaces for new members. They meet every Thursday 6-7.30pm at the village hall. Girls aged 7-10 can learn new skills, take on challenges, work on badges, play games, make new friends and have fun. For further info please register online or visit the village hall on a Thursday evening.

Parish Council Meeting: Wednesday December 13th 7.30pm Village Centre –all welcome.

Save the Date!........watch this space!: 30th June 2018

Carol Service: Peasmarsh Church 6.30pm Sunday 17th December.

Midnight Mass: 11.30pm Christmas Eve at Beckley Church December 24th.

Christmas Day: Church service at Peasmarsh church 10am. December 25th.

The Oil Club: has launched a club for Beckley: This is an independent organisation with no links to any of the heating oil suppliers. The clubs aims are simple - reduce the cost of heating oil for their members and the environmental impact as much as they can. If you would like to find out more go to www.oil-club.co.uk

Parking on pavements: This is causing difficulties for pushchair or wheelchair users. It is becoming a problem in several parts of the village. No-one wants to end up with yellow lines in our village which would prohibit residents from parking outside their homes so please try and park considerately.

Hedges and Road Signs: There are several hedges that have grown well! Please can homeowners ensure that any hedges they are responsible for are kept trimmed back if they border a pavement.

Beckley Speed watch: During the last year over 700 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

New Parish website: The Parish council has recently updated its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. if you have a local event that you would like advertised on this page please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com. Beckley Cricket Club are always looking for new players of all abilities and age groups. If anyone is interested in playing, scoring or umpiring please contact Roger Howis 07599175491 rogerhowis@hotmail.co.uk

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Beckley Parish Council Regular monthly meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Brownie/Guides: If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley Trefoil meets at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128. Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Romeu Goldingham 01424 421 876.. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Bill Bullock 01797 252173. Beckley Horticultural Society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572.

Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 260537. Beckley Rangers club davidbenson02@hotmail.com Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Matins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th). Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00