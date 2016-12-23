Christmas Service: The Christmas service at St Giles on Christmas Day will be Holy Communion at 11.15 am and the first service of the new year will be on January 1st at 11.15am and will be Holy Communion.

Mobile library: The first date for the mobile library at Levett’s Lane for the new year will be January 12 from 11.30am - 11.55am.

Stagecoach: I’ve put some information about the Stagecoach bus service for Christmas and new year in the Castle inn in the hope that it will be of help.

Live music: I say all the time that Bodiam Castle Inn is the best place to go for live music and on December 23 Marie White and her band will play at 9pm.

Boxing Day walk: I will try hard to get my family to go on the Boxing Day walk at Bodiam Castle. It will cost £15 and you get a tour of the castle, a bap and a hot drink.

That is it for 2016: I do hope you will all have a Christmas and a good new year. For some in Bodiam it has not been fair but others seem to have a good life, but perhaps they keep it to themselves. Perhaps to make me happy, and the rest of Bodiam happy, I will tryout for the choir on Thursday. They need all the help they can get.

