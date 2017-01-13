Parish council meeting: the next full meeting of the Bodiam parish council is on January 23 at 7 PM in the parish room, Bodiam.

Recycling collections: by the time you read this the waste and recycling collections will be back to normal for Bodiam, but please ensure that containers are put out at the edge of your property by 7 AM as the boys may be early to report missed bins or box collections by 5 PM the following working day. Call (01424) 787000.

St Giles church: all enquiries regarding baptisms, weddings and funerals at St Giles should be made to Graham Peters. Phone (01580) 830203. St Giles is to have a happy event in the summer when it hosts a big wedding, (not mine, sad to say.

The next service at St Giles is on January 15 at 11:15 AM and will be Holy Communion.

Ken Wells: Ken Wells, who had a home in Levett’s Lane and went on to live in Bexhill and was part of the Guinness Hop Farms for some time, has sadly passed away. Condolences go to Ken’s family.

Teresa’s grandmother: I was sorry to hear that Teresa Muggridge’s grandmother has died. Teresa has a home in Levetts Lane. The cremation took place at Hastings. It is not too late to say how sorry we are to Teresa and family.

Parish news: subscriptions are now due for the parish news. It is £5 per year for hand delivery, £12 by postal delivery for Bodiam. Take or send your subscription to Janet Gardner, 2 New House Farm Cottages, Bodiam, TN32 5UP or call (01580) 830155.

