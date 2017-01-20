William Past: it is great to see a local man made good and get on in life and that is what William Past of the National Trust Bodium Castle has done. For many years people felt that William just went around Bodium Castle on the tractor but is now as manager with the trust he will take care of Bodium, Monks House, and Bateman’s.

Staplecross political surgery: Councillor Angharad Davies the county councillor for Bodiam and the MP for Bodiam Hugh Merryman are holding a surgery at staple Cross village hall on February 24 at 11 AM until 12:30 PM tea and biscuits are provided.

Claremont School: Claremont Independent School is having an open morning on Saturday, January 21 from 9:30 AM to 1 PM. For more information phone (01580) 830396.

Parish assembly: the Bodiam parish assembly this year will take place on March 16 at 7 PM for 7.30, with refreshments. All are welcome. If you do not like the assembly just come for the food. More news soon.

Bodiam Castle: The Castle will not open on January 30. This is for the staff to talk to each other. Perhaps in time the National trust could have an evening for the people of Bodiam to find out who is who at the castle.

