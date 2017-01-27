Textile Bank: The textile bank in Levetts Lane is operated seven days each week and is vital for funds to help support Banardos, with children, young people, and families. The textile bank is near the other recycling units.

Pre-School: Mel, I am sure would like more children for the successful Bodiam pre-school. if you would like to send your little people call Mel on 01580 830615.

Conservative Association AGM: The AGm of the Ewhurst, Sedlescombe, Staplehurst, Robertbridge, and Bodiam branch of the Conservative Association takes place at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge on Saturday, january 28 at 11.15 for 11.30am.

