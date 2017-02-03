Claremont: Claremont Senior School was founded on 2011. If anyone would like a tour of the school with the headmaster, phone 01580 830396.

Church Services: The next service at St Giles is on Sunday February 5 at 11.15am and is the family service.

Football: Five-a-side football takes place every Thursday night at 7pm in thew Claremont Sports Hall. Call James on 01580 830330.

Church bulletin: i do like the happy church bulletins in the parish news (more please?). How about this one? “Miss Charlene Mason sang ‘I Will Not Pass This Way Again’, giving obvious pleasure to the congregation”.

Parish Council meeting: members of the parish council are very sorry that the last council meeting on January 23 will now be on February 6 at 7pm in the Parish Room.

Surgery: The Wish Valley Surgery at Talbot Road, Hawkhurst takes in Bodiam, They offer a delivery service to patients who are housebound or unable to visit the surgery due to ill-health. Please let the surgery know if you need medicine delivered on 01580 753211.

Thanks: Now is a good time to say a big thank you to the regular deliverers of the Parish News, who go out in all weather and hope they had a good month off.

